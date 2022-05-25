WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will be in Siouxland to hold a few town meetings as part of his 99 county tour.

He will be in O’Brien and Sioux counties on May 31. He’ll first appear at the Primghar Community Building in Primghar from 12:15 p.m. until 1 p.m. After that, he’ll head to Rock Valley for a meeting at the Parkview Event Center from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On June 1, Grassley will then head to Columbus Junction City Hall at 11:15 a.m. for a meeting in Louisa County.

This is the 42nd year of Grassley holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s counties.

Grassley said there can’t be a representative government without a dialogue between elected officials and the people they represent.

“I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments. My annual 99 county meetings are one way I regularly keep in touch with Iowans to better represent them at the policymaking tables in Washington,” Grassley said.

He added that he has held a meeting in every county since he was elected as a U.S. Senator.