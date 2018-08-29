Sen. Grassley remembers John McCain

In a floor speech in the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R – Iowa) remembered the late Sen. John McCain (R – Arizona).

“Senator McCain was tough and tenacious, both as a 32-year member of the Unites States Senate and in the United States Navy,” Sen. Grassley said. “His grit and determination as a prisoner-of-war in Vietnam is legendary and in inspiration.”

Grassley said he will miss McCain’s strong morals in the Senate.

“A person “that was always the conscience of the senate and the republican caucus. You might disagree with that point of view. He stuck by his guns. Maybe he changed some Republican minds”

Grassley also noted that Sen. McCain had quite the sense of humor.

“At Christmastime, he greeted me with an oft-repeated joke that he had his glass of ethanol for breakfast. Being from Iowa, of course, I liked to hear it.”

There will be a memorial service Thursday in Phoenix celebrating McCain’s life. The late senator will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.