Sen. Grassley makes stop at MMCRU High School

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at MMCRU High School got a visit from one of the nation’s highest-ranking members of Congress Tuesday.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley met up with industrial technology students at the school. He asked about their plans for the future, but it was what he had to say about his own future that caught our attention.

Grassley still has not said if he will seen an eighth term in Congress.

“Anybody can run for any office they want to and there’s nothing I can do about it and I’m a person that encourages people to run for office, not necessarily against me, but I encourage a lot of people to run for office and I want people to be interested in it,” said Grassley.

Grassley has served as one of Iowa’s Senators since 1981.