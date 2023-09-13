WASHINGTON (KCAU) — In Washington Tuesday, there was a sign of more cooperation between the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard concerning Sioux Gateway Airport.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst put the Chief of Staff of the Air Force on the record concerning runway improvements for Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.

While considering the reappointment of General David Allvin, Ernst reminded the general that runway upgrades at Sioux Gateway that were promised years ago never took place.

As the Air Force moves from the KC-135 tanker now based in Sioux City to the KC-46, Ernst said the base could lose its mission without the needed runway improvements.

Ernst called the past actions of the Air Force “unacceptable.”

Senator Ernst said, “Do I have your commitment that you will work with the National Guard to conduct a proper assessment?”

The general responded, “We’re nothing if we’re not a total force. I do commit to ensuring that that assessment and evaluation is done in conjunction with the Air National Guard to ensure that we have understanding of the cost schedule and performance for that particular initiative. I will tell you that the 185th is a fantastic organization.”

The general also agreed to see that the Air Force pauses any changes planned for the 85th until after an assessment is complete.

The runway used by tankers at Sioux Gateway will need to be lengthened and fortified before the new KC-46 tankers can be based in Sioux City.