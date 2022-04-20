SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While the federal legislature is on recess, Chuck Grassley has been knocking out part of his yearly 99 County Tour.

Wednesday morning, Senator Grassley, along with Judge Leonard Strand, spoke with area high schoolers over at the Federal Courthouse about how the judicial and legislative branches work with each other in the state.

Students had an opportunity to ask the pair about the ins and outs of their jobs and how they came into their positions.

“So something like this is minuscule compared to what you co do if it was broadcast like Congress was broadcast but it’s still an advancement of the principal at people ought to know more about the judicial branch of government,” said Grassley.

After the summit, Grassley made his way to Denison and then Onawa for a pair of townhall meetings.