Sen. Chuck Grassley, Ernst make appearance at Iowa GOP reception

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa GOP hosted a reception with Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann asked the senators to weigh in on a variety of issues, including what gives them hope for the nation.

“The constitution of the United States,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The senators were also asked about Iowa’s position as first-in-the-nation. Sen. Cotton argued that Iowans should remain the first to voices their opinions in presidential elections.