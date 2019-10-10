Semi-truck rollover outside of Hawarden Tuesday

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a vehicle accident at the intersection of 390th Street and Cherry Avenue, just six miles north of Hawarden, Iowa on Tuesday morning.

Around 11:52 Tuesday morning, Sioux County Sheriff’s investigated an accident involving a semi-truck that lost control.

Michael Holtz, 62 of Merrill, Iowa, was driving a 2011 Volvo semi-truck pulling a grain trailer. Holtz was heading northbound on Cherry Avenue. As he came up to the intersection at 390th Street, Holtz lost control of the truck on an eastbound curve. After losing control, he entered the north ditch and rolled the semi.

Holtz was transported to the Hawarden Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

On scene of the crash was the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Hawarden Fire Department, Hawarden Ambulance, Ireton Fire Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.