Semi-truck hauling corn crashes in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash after a semi-truck hauling corn struck a maintainer.

According to a release, the incident happened around 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of 833 Road and 550 Avenue. Officials say the semi was heading east on Enola Road when it struck a county road maintainer.

The semi ended up in the south ditch and tipped on its side. No injuries were reported from either driver.

Crews are working on removing corn and preparing to remove the semi from the ditch by closing off 833 Road.

The incident is still under investigation.

