UPDATE: One injured in northbound I-29 semi rollover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said that one person was injured in a semi crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:53 p.m., the SCPD received a report of two semis that were involved in a collision on I-29 Northbound at the Highway 75 bypass.

Authorities said that emergency personnel arrived on the scene found that a driver in one of the semis trapped and had to be extricated. He was transported to MercyOne with serious injuries.

As part of the initial investigation, it was determined that one semi was heading west on the 520 bypass and left the roadway as it was taking the I-29 Northbound ramp. The semi then went through the grassy area next to the ramp, entered I-29 Northbound traffic, and struck another semi heading north.

The Sioux City Police Department said they don’t know why the semi left the roadway at this time. The accident remains under investigation, and no citation has been issued at this time.

Names are not going to be released at this time.

PREVIOUS: Northbound Interstate 29 has reopened to traffic.

Only the left lane is open. Crews are still clearing debris, so the police are asking drivers to slow down in the area.

PREVIOUS: Northbound Interstate 29 is blocked after a semi rolled over Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked from Singing Hills Boulevard up to the Highway 75 offramp onto the interstate. Authorities are asking people to find an alternate route.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on the interstate at the Highway 75 bypass.

Northbound traffic on I-29 is being diverted onto Singing Hills Boulevard to South Lakeport Street, west onto Highway 75 and then back onto northbound I-29.

I-129 SB: Ramp blocked at Exit 1A – US 20; I-29 (Sioux City). **Exit ramp to I-29 North** https://t.co/F5DNxXONmP — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 29, 2020

Both the Sioux City Police and Fire Rescue are on the scene. The Iowa DOT is at the scene as well.