Semi knocks over cable line in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic was delayed after a semi backed into a pole and knocked down a cable line on Tuesday.

A semi hit a power line near the Sioux City Fire Station and ISU Extension and Outreach office on Southern Hills Drive.

An officer told KCAU 9 that Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., the semi backed out of a complex and hit a low hanging wire, causing about 150-200 feet of line to fall onto the road.

The roadway is back open and Sparklight was on scene to reattach the line.

Officials said that the power line pole wasn’t live.











