Semi driver injured in collision with train near Le Mars identifed

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the semi driver injured in a collision between a semi and train Thursday near Le Mars.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the semi as Raymond P. Burch, 74, of Larrabee, Iowa. 

The crash happened at West Le Mars, two miles west of Le Mars on Highway 3 Thursday afternoon. The semi was going east and hit the side of a BNSF train going north, authorities said.

Authorities said Burch suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Wings medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital.

