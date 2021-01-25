Semi driver arrested on felony drug charges near Pilger, authorities find ‘hidden concealment points’

PILGER, Iowa (KCAU) — A truck driver was arrested on drug charges after Stanton County authorities pulled him over for speeding near Pilger.

According to a release, on January 22, around 10:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a semi-tractor and trailer going west on U.S. Highway 275 near Pilger, going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone and driving left of the center.

Authorities said the driver of the semi seemed to be under the influence and was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin.

Jonathan Blekis, 35, of Lodi, California, was arrested and booked on the felony drug charges and jailed pending the posting of a cash bond. A search of the truck also indicated several hidden concealment points consistent with drug transport. The semi was seized and towed from the scene.