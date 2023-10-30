MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A semi driver had to be airlifted to a hospital after a Monday morning crash near Onawa.

The crash happened Monday around 8:36 a.m. on Interstate 29 near the Onawa exit, according to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said that a 2024 Kenworth semi was stopped in the righthand lane of southbound Interstate 29 when a 2023 Volvo semi carrying an oversized load was also going south and hit the rear of the Kenworth semi’s trailer.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Volvo semi, Caleb Jaton, 29, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was airlifted to an Omaha hospital.

Both semis received disabling damage.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Wings Air, Onawa EMS, and Blanco Fire and EMS.