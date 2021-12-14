SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a train Tuesday morning.

At around 8:32 a.m. the sheriff’s office investigated a collision where a semi-truck pulling a flatbed loaded with hay struck a BNSF Railway train.

The truck, driven by Harvard Sandbulte, age 49, of Sioux Center, took around $40,000 in damages. The train took about $100,000 in damage.

Sandbulte was transported to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Sandbulte was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing.