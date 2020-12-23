Semi collision kills one in Calhoun County, Iowa

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Calhoun County, Iowa.

The crash took place on Highway 4 near the 220th Street intersection about five miles north of Rockwell City around 3:22 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The said Rose Kristine Kallemeyn, 28 of Jackson, Minnesota was driving a car north on Highway 4 and rounding the curve when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a semi head on.

Kallemeyn was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The semi driver, Garry Dennis Hawes II, 56, of West Des Moines, was uninjured.

The Iowa DOT, Calhoun County Sheriff, Rockwell City Fire, Lytton Fire, and Calhour County EMS assisted the Iowa State Patrol.