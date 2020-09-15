Semi collision hospitalizes 2 drivers in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A semi collision west of Le Mars has hospitalized two drivers.

According to a release, on September 15, a 2007 Peterbilt with a flatbed trailer hauling precast culverts was headed west on 190th Street collided with a 2004 Peterbilt owned by Kellen Excavating that was driving north on Iris Avenue.

One driver was airlifted to Mercy Medical in Sioux City and was determined they had suffered non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was taken to Floyd Valley hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire Rescue needed almost an hour to extricate the driver from the 2004 Peterbilt.

The accident remains under investigation by Plymouth County.

Latest Stories