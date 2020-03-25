Semi carrying hogs tips over south of Bronson

Closings
BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) – A semi driver was hospitalized Wednesday after the semi he was driving and a trailer carrying hogs tipped over on Highway 141 near Bronson.

Authorities were called Wednesday just after 5 p.m. to the intersection of Deer Run trail and Old Highway 141.

They said the semi driver was and turning onto Old Highway 141 when the semi tipped over.

The driver has been sent to a hospital for minor injuries.

The semi was carrying 160 hogs. Another semi was on scene to pick them up from the scene.

