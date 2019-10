SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -Hoping to make our planet a little cleaner, Sioux City teamed up with the Environmental Advisory Board for a semi-annual recycle event.

Siouxlanders tossed anything from electronics, styrofoam, batteries and light bulbs.

The event happens twice a year at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot.

If you missed this year’s Re-Event, you can still drop off recyclable items at the Citizen’s Convenience Center on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays.