Sell your vintage toys at a local event

(KCAU) SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Siouxland Native and vintage toy expert, Joel Magee is back in town for an exciting local event.

Magee has traveled the world scouting toys and even landed a spot on the TV hit show “Pawn Stars.” Now, he’s back at his old stomping grounds to host a Vintage Toy Buying Show at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City.

Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 30 years, Magee, who is the leading vintage toy expert in the country, said he can expect to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, as well as Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines. “The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list. You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades,” he added.

The show will be Saturday, June 22nd from 9:30-5p.m. Admission and parking to the show are free.

For more information about the show or for toy/doll questions, check out toyscout.com, or contact Joel Magee at 561-628-1990 and fxtoys@aol.com.