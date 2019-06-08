Select students to receive fire and rescue experience

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City for a ten-week program teaching 12 high school students various tasks firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) encounter on a daily basis.

The program is limited to 12 high school students that are currently enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City. The Academy will meet Monday afternoons at various locations around Siouxland, starting on June 10.

The program, now known as the Junior Fire Academy is a hands-on training event that features classroom and hands-on activities for students. The ten-week program will introduce the students to various responsibilities and tasks that firefighters and EMTs encounter on a daily basis.

If you have any questions or would like more information you can contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 712-279-6377 or by sending an email to fireprevention@sioux-city.org.