Segment of Stone Park Boulevard to close for construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A portion of Stone Park Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for construction starting Wednesday.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division detailed Stone Park Boulevard will be closed between Pierce Street and Hamilton Boulevard as the pavement is replaced.

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday morning and is projected to be complete by May 8.

The completion date remains dependent on weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

A map showing the planned closure and detour as provided by the City is below.

Courtesy, City of Sioux City

