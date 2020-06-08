Segment of 5th Street to intermittently close for repavement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Intermittent lane closures will be in effect on 5th Street in Sioux City beginning Monday morning.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closures Monday morning.

During the closures, the city’s contractor will remove and replace the pavement on 5th street between Pierce Street and Jennings Street.

The project is anticipated to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.

Courtesy, City of Sioux City Public Works/Engineering Dept.

Drivers are advised to slow down, use caution and obey all traffic control signs with regards to the closures.

