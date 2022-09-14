IOWA (KCAU) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020, but more than 12 million adults seriously thought about suicide.

“I lost my daughter to suicide in January of 2021 and it has been totally like Hell since then,” said Sioux City resident, Ann Brodersen.

Brodersen’s daughter was 52 when she commited suicide.

“About six weeks before my daughter passed away, she was experiencing severe depression and anxiety and I was asked by her husband to come to Davenport,” said Brodersen.

Mental health specialists said it can take one bad day to push someone to take their own life.

“Stressful events that are going on in a person’s life that create them to feel hopeless like, ‘I’m in so much pain, I’m never gonna get out of this situation.’ So, this thought has come into my mind,” said Benita Triplett, a clinical director for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City

“She had also had an eye infection from a facial surgery she had at the University of Iowa. So, with this eye infection, the college where she was the president asked her to be off because of COVID. They wanted to make sure she didn’t have COVID and that only added to the depression,” said Brodersen.

It can be hard for people with troubling thoughts to reach out for help.

“When people are thinking about harming or killing themselves, it’s hard to talk about that. It’s a taboo topic to talk about and so people have a tendency to keep that a secret. And normally if I’m going to share it with someone, I’m gonna go to someone I trust, someone I know,” said Triplett.

Most people want to talk with either close friends or family members about this topic. The first thing to remember if someone approaches you with suicidal thoughts is to keep calm and lend a hand.

“The very fact that they opened up and said, ‘Hey I’m thinking of suicide,’ that is your opportunity to say, ‘Hey I care, let’s talk about this. Let’s get you some help. Let’s stay safe for now,” said Triplett.

“So not leaving them alone, getting them with a support person. If you know if they’re currently seeing a therapist, help them contact their therapist. if it’s an active suicidal thoughts, you wanna look at what higher level supports are available,” said Amy Small, a therapist at Siouxland Mental Health.

Therapists said there are signs to can look out for.

“If somebody is sleeping more, if they’re starting to isolate, maybe a change in eating habits, change in activity levels. Those are all symptoms to look for,” said Small.

Triplett said if your loved one starts giving away prized possessions, it could mean they have plans to harm themselves. There’s a national resource for suicide prevention which is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.