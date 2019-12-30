Security National Bank’s “Spread the Joy” drive raised more than 4,000 pounds of PB&J

Hundreds of jars of peanut butter and jelly donations gathered during the 2019 “Spread the Joy” campaign at Security National Bank locations across Siouxland. Courtesy of Security National Bank.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Security National Bank’s annual “Spread the Joy” drive has raised a total of 4,329 pounds of peanut butter and jelly donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

During the drive, local residents and businesses brought in hundreds of jars of peanut butter and jelly to bank locations across Sioux City and in Akron, Lawton, Mapleton, and Moville.

“We’re incredibly humbled by the outpouring of generosity we’ve seen from people and businesses in our community,” said Jeremy Craighead, executive vice president of Security National Bank. “Every year we’re proud to be a part of this drive, and to provide help to people in Siouxland who need it most.”

According to Linda Scheid, executive director for the Food Bank of Siouxland, due to the high demand and nutritional value, peanut butter and jelly are some of the most valuable products for food banks to receive.

“Donating peanut butter is the perfect metaphor for kindness — it’s simple, it’s sweet, it’s easy to do and it’s good for you,” Scheid said. “It’s a great way for children to share the food they love with each other. You never know who you might be helping.”

