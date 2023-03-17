SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Security National Bank (SNB) is warning Siouxland customers that there has been an uptick in scams in the area.

Troy Steensen, SNB vice president, said customers were sent an email Friday afternoon alerting them that scammers are “spoofing” the bank’s official phone numbers and posing as employees in an attempt to get their personal information. The Federal Communications Commission defines spoofing when a caller “deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.”

Scammers are pretending to be part of SNB’s fraud department and will give the first six digits of card numbers before then asking for the rest of the card numbers and more information. Steensen told KCAU 9 that the first six numbers of a card are common for most banks.

Anyone who receives a call as described above is asked to not provide the caller with any personal information as it is likely a scam.

SNB said that the bank will never ask for personal information they already have, including account numbers, Social Security numbers, login credentials, and the card numbers and expiration dates.

Anyone who feels they may be a victim of the scam is asked to contact the bank as soon as they can by calling (712) 277-6500.

More information about spoofing can be found here.