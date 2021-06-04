Section of Ingleside Avenue to close June 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An additional closure on Ingleside Avenue was announced Thursday, which will begin June 7.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced Ingleside Avenue from 18th Street to 21st Street in connection with the Ingleside Reconstruction Project.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

The previous closure on this project on 19th Street from Ingleside Avenue to Virginia Street will also remain closed.

The closure will allow the contractors to reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks. City utilities such as sewer, water and storm water will also be replaced.

This additional closure will begin the morning of June 7, 2021 and is anticipated to be complete by the end of November.