MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — A busy stretch of Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes is open again, just in time for the winter driving season.

A stretch from Lakeshore Drive to Sanborn Avenue reopened to traffic on Tuesday.

According to an Iowa Department of Transportation traffic study, as many as 14,000 vehicles a day travel that route during peak tourism season.

In all, about 3 miles of Highway 71 are being rebuilt. The more than $19 million repaving project began in Spring 2023 and is scheduled to continue through Fall 2024.

Work will continue in the spring and fall of next year, but not summer, the area’s peak tourism season.