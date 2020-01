SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Part of Hamilton Boulevard In Sioux City is blocked off as crews work on a reported gas leak.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said that Hamilton from West 15th Street to West 19th Street is blocked as crews are on scene.

🚨🚒TRAFFIC ALERT🚒🚨 Hamilton Blvd. from W.15th to W.19th will be blocked. Traffic is going to be diverted. Emergency crews are on scene of a gas line that was struck. USE CAUTION in the area. #sux911 #SCFReady — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) January 13, 2020

Traffic is being diverted.

The gas leak was reported just after 10 a.m. at the 300 block of West 17th Street.

This is a developing situation. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.