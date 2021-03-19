Section of Dace Avenue to close temporarily for repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A section of Dace Avenue in Sioux City will be closed for a week for repairs.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Dace Avenue between Floyd Boulevard and Bluff Road.

The closure will begin Monday morning on March 22 and is expected to be completed the following Friday afternoon.

The closure will allow improvements to the rail crossing to be made.

Photo courtesy of City of Sioux City

Detours will be posted along Floyd Boulevard, 4th Street, and Steuben Street.

Drivers are asked to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey traffic signs.