Section of Boulevard of Champions closed for rail crossing improvements

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City announced that the Boulevard of Champions at Patton Street at the UPRR crossing will be closing.

The closure will start on Thursday morning and is anticipated to be complete by Monday, depending on the weather.

City officials said it will allow UPRR crews to complete improvements to the rail crossing at the location.

A detour has been provided that uses Patton Street, Murray Street, and Oehlerking Drive.

Drivers are asked to to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs with regard to the closure.

