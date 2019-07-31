Section of 4th Street closing August 1 for building repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced in a recent press release that a section of 4th Street between closing on Thursday, August 1.

The closure will take place on 4th Street between Douglass Street and Pearl Street starting on Thursday, August 1. The closure will a contractor to make repairs to an adjacent building and is set to be completed by Saturday, November 30, weather pending.

During the time of this closure, the sidewalk on the northside of 4th Street will be closed to pedestrian traffic as well.

A detour will be posted, using Pearl Street, Douglas Street, 5th Street, and 6th Street.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all traffic signs and signals.