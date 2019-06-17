Section of 3rd Street to close for parking ramp-related construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Engineering Division of Sioux City will be closing 3rd Street between Wesley Parkway and Pearl Street starting Tuesday morning.

The section of the road will be closed so work can be done related to the Hard Rock Casino and Tyson Events Center Parking Garage Project by W.A. Klinger.

The work is expected to be completed on June 26th depending on the weather.

The city said that there will be different detours for eastbound and westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will use Wesley Parkway, 5th Street, and Pierce Street. Traffic going west will use Nebraska Street, 6th Street, and Wesley Parkway. The detours will be posted.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals and drive cautiously.

