Section of I-29 northbound reopened in Sioux City after multi-vehicle crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: A section of I-29 northbound has reopened to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash blocked the interstate.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the roadway has reopened to traffic.

There is still a small delay of traffic.

The blockage occurred between IA 12 and Exit 148: US 77; Wesley Parkway.

PREVIOUS: One lane of traffic has opened up after a multi-vehicle crash on a section of I-29 Friday.

There are still three lanes blocked due to the crash.

The Iowa DOT said there is a 9 minute delay. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

PREVIOUS: A section of I-29 northbound is blocked due to a vehicle crash.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, between IA 12 and Exit 148: US 77; Wesley Parkway, the road is blocked due to a crash.

I-29 NB: Road blocked due to a crash from IA 12 to Exit 148 – US 77; Wesley Parkway (Sioux City). https://t.co/ObvKVzV29k — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) July 16, 2021

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route, as the Iowa DOT said there’s a 13 minute delay of traffic.