Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos pays visit to Dordt University

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos paid a visit to Siouxland earlier today.

DeVos toured Dordt University’s Agriculture Stewardship Center, learning more about their two-year Pro-Tech programs and how Dordt’s apprenticeship programs are helping students and the community at large.

DeVos said she’s been looking forward to this visit for quite some time.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of evidence of that in Iowa. I think the focus statewide on workforce development and readiness is a huge example that other states could really look to and follow from.” said DeVos.

