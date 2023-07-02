SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Is there really any better way to end Sioux City’s annual Saturday in the Park festival than with a firework display?

For roughly six years, Adrian Kolbo has lit up the night sky to signal the end of ‘Saturday in the Park’.

“I probably have the easiest job on the committee,” said Adrian Kolbo, fireworks committee chair with ‘Saturday in the Park’.

Before becoming the pyrotechnician for the festival Kolbo worked for the City of Sioux City as the event producer. Where he coordinated all the committees and volunteers for the ‘Saturday in the Park’.

However, that all changed when the events facility department changed management.

“I was privatized and so I switched jobs and moved away from working for the city, and I was invited on board to kinda stay on the committee and just help out with the fireworks side,” said Kolbo.

On the day of ‘Saturday in the Park’, Kolbo and other volunteers set up large quantities of fireworks.

“It’s about 90 to 120 seconds of glory. “We shoot off a massive amount of fireworks in a very short period of time, and that’s the way we like it,” said Kolbo.

In previous years the park had two water towers on top of Grandview Park, but they’ve been replaced by a single, but much larger, one. Kolbo says this change makes his job a bit more challenging

“In those days we had a lift, we’d lift the fireworks on top of the water tower. You know it’s a little bit different now, we have one water tower, we’re gonna shoot off the fireworks on the grassy knoll here kinda where one of the water towers used to exist,” said Kolbo.

Kolbo said his favorite part of being the fireworks coordinator is how different every year is.

“Oh it’s the people and I mean obviously it’s not the same every year. There’s different players and different people that come on board with the ‘Saturday in the Park’ committee. and then every year it’s a new batch of great artists that come through,” said Kolbo.

Kolbo told KCAU 9 that his favorite firework might be the first firework shot off, as it signals the end of another ‘Saturday in the Park’.