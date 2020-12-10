Second woman arrested in connection to embezzlement at Denison credit union

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A second woman has been charged for embezzling money from a Denison credit union.

According to federal court documents, Janine Keim has been charged with embezzlement by credit union employee and false statements.

Documents said Keim worked at Consumers Credit Union (CCU) in Denison, where she embezzled $1,486,647 from the company from at least May 2012 through March 2018. CCU serviced Crawford, Carrol, Shelby, Ida, Monona, Sac, and Harrison counties.

Keim is also accused of knowingly provided a false statement to National Credit Union Administration auditors. Document said she filed Call Reports that said the CCU held certain funds when they didn’t to conceal the embezzlement.

In October, Brenda Jensen, 53, of Denison, was convicted of credit union embezzlement in connection to the theft. The release from the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jensen worked worth another employee to embezzle nearly $1.5 million.