SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The second suspect of an incident where an explosive was set off inside the Sioux City Scheels has been arrested.

Mug Shot of Claudette Loera courtesy of Woodbury County Jail

Claudette Loera, 34, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in an October 2022 incident where an explosive was set off inside the Scheels location in Sioux City.

Another suspect, Jessica Katz, was also arrested and charged for allegedly being involved in the incident in February 2023.

Court documents say that the two women went into Scheels and collected various items from different sections of the store with the intent of stealing them.

After Katz organized all the items they had collected, documents state that Loera took a lighter and a small device equipped with a fuse from her sweatshirt, lit the fuse, and tossed the explosive onto a shelf. The device exploded and caused an estimated $3,412.14 in damages.

The two women fled the store with the merchandise they had collected without paying. They drove away from the scene in a Mercury Mariner. The items stolen were valued to be around $562.97.

The event was allegedly captured by surveillance cameras in the store.

Loera is being charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies. Additionally, she was charged with fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. Loera was taken to the Woodbury County Jail where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.