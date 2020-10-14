Second Sac County Jail escapee arrested, found in Pottawattamie County

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The second and final escapee from Sac County Jail has been arrested in Pottawattamie County.

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawattamie County deputies arrested Shawn Freier, 25, of Lake View. He was found at a residence in Walnut, Iowa, in an upstairs area of a garage. He was taken transported to the Pottawattamie County jail and will be transported to the Sac County jail Wednesday.

Freier and Joseph Sly, 35, of Rockwell City were wanted after escaping from Sac County Jail on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Sly was found the following morning in Sac City.

Sly was serving time on domestic violence and sexual abuse charges. Freier was serving time for domestic violence charges. Both men are now charged with escape from custody, assault while participating in a felony and assault on persons in a certain occupation.

Sly in currently being held in the Buena Vista County jail. Freier will return to the Sac County Jail.