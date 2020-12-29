Siouxlanders give two cents about second round of stimulus checks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been less than 24 hours since President Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

Siouxlanders such as Daniel Patterson, Larry Schmedding and Dave Deurloo reacted to the news.

“I think targeted stimulus checks for the income, middle income and lower income ranges are long overdue,” Patterson said. “It should be set up on a monthly basis like other countries.”

The pandemic aid package adds up to roughly $900 billion. Just because you received a check in the first round of stimulus in the spring of 2020 doesn’t mean you’ll receive this second round.

“If you filed your 2019 tax return after the stimulus check was sent to you, the first round, which was based on 2018 for sure, then your 2019 filing will determine whether you get it or not,” said Sa. “You may get the first round but not the second because your 2019 October 15th filing was over that threshold.”

The threshold to be qualified has remained the same as the last stimulus bill.

“So by AGI standards, which is the gross income on your first page on 1040, if you’re a single filer, under $75,000, that should be your threshold and a joined filer, that’s $150,000.” Ying Sa said.

Siouxlanders said what they plan to do with the money.

“I think they should insert that money into the economy and that’s what I would do if I were to receive one,” Patterson said. “I would continue to make that money turn around and be used in the community of Sioux City.”

“Pay bills,” Deurloo said. “Everyone has bills, that’s the American way.”

As well as how they feel about the amount lawmakers are deciding on.

“I’m not particularly hurting too bad but I know there’s a lot of people out there that are,” Schmedding said. “And 600 don’t do much.”

“I think our whole country needs help. I feel sorry for the small businesses, the restaurants, I don’t know how they’ve survived this long. It’s just kind of disappointing.”

“What I don’t like to see is when Americans are hurting that there’s a lot of pork and garbage in the bill that’s going to other countries, and for other purposes and institutions.” Deurloo said.

President Trump originally opposed the bill because it did not provide enough direct aid to individual American’s, saying, the $600 needed to be increased to gain his support.

On Monday, the House passed a standalone bill that would increase the amount to $2,000 if approved by the Senate.

Most American’s who qualify should be receiving their check within the next couple of months.