Second Pop-Up Park event of the summer held at Grandma Moos Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If families in Siouxland were looking to get out for some activity, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation held a summer event to encourage that.

The department hosted it’s second Pop-Up Park event of the season at Grandma Moos Park Tuesday evening. The event is a way for community members to come together to get to know one another better.

“It feels amazing, I love being together with people and talking to people and getting to socialize with them. The entire community comes together, the fire department and police department, everybody come together to help out the community and it’s just great to see.” said Rachael Eskins with Parks and Recreation.

The next Pop-Up Park event is scheduled for August 19 at Riverside Park.