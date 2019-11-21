Second phase of Military Road project near complete

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – A major road connecting Sioux City and North Sioux City is one step closer to being open again.

The second phase of the Military Road project is expected to be finished in the coming days.

The first phase, which included replacing the Military Road Bridge, was completed earlier this year.

Now, as crews work through cold and rain, the project will be two-thirds of the way done, which will help restore traffic to normal through the area.

“People get weary when these projects take so long, they get towards the end, just to be patient and we’ll get the street done and we’ll be done in no time,” said Gordon Phair, City of Sioux City.

Officials say they’ll pause repairs to the last segment of Military Road during winter, but they hope to begin phase three early next spring.