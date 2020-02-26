Second person positive for coronavirus being transferred to UNMC/Nebraska Medicine in a week

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – For the second time in a week, an American that tested positive for coronavirus is being transferred to UNMC/Nebraska Medicine for monitoring.

Officials said the person was evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was originally being monitored in California at Travis Air Force Base.

The individual is the spouse of one of the 13 people who arrived in Omaha for monitoring and treatment on February 17.

This person will be taken directly to the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Officials said this is the last time spouses from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be reunited at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine.

There is still one person that has a spouse elsewhere but that person has been tested negative for COVID-19.

Those who are negative for the coronavirus will not be transported.

Officials said the scheduled arrival of the individual is 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

The landing will be handled in a similar fashion to the previous arrivals. The plane will remain in an isolated area of Eppley tarmac with no involvement with the main passenger terminal.

The addition of this person brings the total number of people being monitored at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine to 15.

There are 13 people being monitored in the 20-bed National Quarantine Unit. Two people are receiving care in the 10-bed Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Currently, 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while two remain negative.

If those two remain healthy, they could leave quarantine on March 2.