Second peaceful protest against Ethiopia injustices takes place in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Peaceful protesters gathered in Sioux City for the second day of activity to draw attention to what they say is injustice from the Ethiopian government.

Siouxland Oromo community members are advocating for Ethiopia’s current administration to release political prisoners and for the U.S. to halt aid to the country.

Organizers of the protests said they hope the events will bring new awareness to the issue.

“The government is still against all of the people. They are targeting Oromo people. They are putting everybody in prison without any crimes, so we are here to stand for humanity. To be a voice to the voiceless,” said Muhammed Figa.

Protesters marched from Mid City Park to the federal building in Downtown and back.

