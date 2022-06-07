HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne will be moving operations from Hartley Family Medicine to another facility which is the second one to be announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from MercyOne, MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine will be moved to a location outside of the Hartley area.

“MercyOne has been dedicated to serving the Hartley community and had hoped to continue for years to come. Due to situations outside of our control, our lease at MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine is being terminated. This is an unexpected change, and it is not our decision to leave this community. We will begin transitioning patient care to MercyOne Primghar Family Medicine, which is 15 minutes away, on July 30. We would like to thank the community of Hartley for continuing to entrust us with your care. MercyOne’s commitment to care in our rural communities including Oakland, Lyons, Paullina, Sutherland, and Primghar communities remains strong and there are no plans to close.” Official MercyOne statement

Hartley Family Medicine is one of two MercyOne healthcare service providers that is being moved out of the rural town of Hartley.

According to a release from Hartley Family Care, Hartley Community Memorial Health Center will be transferring services to Spencer Hospital.