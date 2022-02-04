SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another man has been arrested in connection to a Sioux City robbery that left one suspect with a stab wound in January.

According to court documents, Bumatet Gatkouth Duop, 23, was with Kuyien Kang during an attempted robbery on Nebraska Street on January 17. Duop and Kang entered a man’s home, declared they were robbing him, and then Kang hit the victim in the head with a gun.

The documents stated Duop then stole $80 from the victim’s pockets. The victim then grabbed a sword, pointing it at Kang who then shot at the victim, according to documents. The victim stabbed Kang with the sword, and Duop grabbed the sword before the two ran off.

After the stabbing, video surveillance showed Kang falling down outside the apartment. After that, Duop took his gun and left the scene. Kang was found in the 500 block of 17th Street suffering from stab wounds. He was arrested in late January in connection with the incident.

After the incident, the victim noticed bullet holes in his jacket and found a spent shell casing and bullet in his apartment. A neighbor later found the sword in their apartment. The victim turned over the bullet, shell casing, and sword, as well as take photographs of the bullet holes in the jacket. The victim allowed police to also document the scene of the incident in his apartment.

Duop was charged with first-degree robbery. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $100,000 bond.