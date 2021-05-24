Second field to be built at Miracle League of Sioux City

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Miracle League of Sioux City hopes to have double the fun this fall when it comes to America’s favorite pastime.

That’s because with the help of Scheels and community donations, the league will be adding a new all turf field right next door to the current one.

Miracle League founder Kevin Negaar said new space will be used by the league for its Sunday activities.

“A field thats big enough so that youth sports, softball and baseball can use it, so little league and travel teams, so the goal is that it’s used all the time. Obviously on Sundays, it’s ours, but after that we want the community to use it,” Negaar said.

The project is expected to begin in the coming weeks and will be completed this October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories