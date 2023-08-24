CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A second member of the Crofton, Nebraska, City Council is now facing a recall election.

Knox County Election Commissioner Joann Fischer told KCAU 9 that a recall for council member Larry Peitz could happen as soon as November.

Fischer said a recall petition received 71 signatures with 64 of them being valid. Pietz was elected to the Crofton City Council in March of 2019.

In early July, a petition for the recall of another Crofton council member, James Murphy, had succeeded with 67 valid signatures. Mail-in ballots for that election were sent out earlier this week and are due back September 12 by 5 p.m.

This new recall comes after a dispute between Mayor Robert Evans and former Police Chief John Carter, which resulted in Carter and another officer’s contracts not being extended.

Carter was the principal circulator of the petition, accusing Peitz of violating public meeting laws and being hostile. It started on July 21.

Peitz consistently violates public meeting laws of the State of Nebraska. He unlawfully disposes of public property without proper notice or processes. He operates in secret and is not transparent. Peitz lacks the integrity to hold public office due to his implicit biases. He is hostile towards the police personnel in Crofton. Statement from the official recall petition

The recall petition shows Peitz provided no statement of defense.

The City of Crofton will now have to set a date for Peitz’s recall election.

Carter had also circulated a recall petition against Evans, which failed to get the required number of signatures, Fischer said.