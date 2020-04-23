Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thurston County

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Thurston County has its second confirmed case of COVID-19 just a day after announcing its first case.

According to Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), the patient is a man in

his 20’s. An investigation into how he was exposed to the virus is being started. Officials will look for close contacts who need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

The health department also reported that the Army National Guard is continuing to

set up drive-through testing sites after Governor Pete Ricketts announced Test Nebraska Tuesday. Test Nebraska is a new campaign to increase testing across Nebraska which will soon

offer free COVID-19 testing to Nebraskans.

NNPHD serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. This is the fourth case in their health district.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.