Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thurston County

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Thurston County has its second confirmed case of COVID-19 just a day after announcing its first case.
According to Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), the patient is a man in
his 20’s. An investigation into how he was exposed to the virus is being started. Officials will look for close contacts who need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
The health department also reported that the Army National Guard is continuing to
set up drive-through testing sites after Governor Pete Ricketts announced Test Nebraska Tuesday. Test Nebraska is a new campaign to increase testing across Nebraska which will soon
offer free COVID-19 testing to Nebraskans.
NNPHD serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. This is the fourth case in their health district.
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization