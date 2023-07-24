JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – The second annual Dave Riley Memorial Race hit the dirt track this year, and racers aren’t just competing for a cash prize. They’re also paying homage to Dave.

“He raced Hobby Stocks in the Siouxland area for over 20 years,” Dave Riley’s 16-year-old son Chase Riley said.

However, in 2019, Dave Riley lost his life.

“Unfortunately, my dad Dave took his life four years ago and we talked about having a memorial race at one of the race tracks and last year was at the small track across the street and now we’re here,” Riley said.

Chance and his family helped organize the first memorial race which was a hit among racers.

“There was just so much support from racers that they said we can’t wait to race this again next year and the years to come,” Riley.

Dave’s family is also using the races to help a cause that’s dear to their hearts.

“We are raising money, we’re doing a 50/50 for the Out of Darkness Walk in Sioux City coming up in September. That raises awareness for mental health and suicide awareness,” Riley said.

And Chance says his family knows how well-known Dave was in the racing community.

“There’s tons of racers and fans that were so close to Dave and had tons of friends and they want to win this race, especially with the extra money and just doing it in memory of him. I mean that’s really the important part.”

On a typical race night, Park Jefferson will host about 80 racers, this year’s memorial race saw more than 100 racers.