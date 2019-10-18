Second annual Coffee Festival will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to a very successful first year and popular demand, the Sioux City Coffee Festival is set to return to the Sioux City Convention Center this November, and this year will be even bigger and better for coffee lovers than last year’s Coffee Festival!

The Sioux City coffee Festival is set to take place on Saturday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Last year our belief that the area really wanted and needed a festival to celebrate all things coffee was definitely proven true. Over 1,100 coffee lovers came to the first Coffee Festival, had a great experience, and then immediately started asking when we would do it again. So we’re thrilled to be able to put on an even bigger festival this year,” Ryan Martinez, coffee Festival Co-Founder said.

The interest in the event has taken on a life of its own according to Martinez. This year there will be vendors coming from as far away as Florida, Indiana, California, and Washington, as well as a large representation from the tri-state Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota areas. National importers, roasters, and equipment providers have also taken notice and will be participating, including Monin Syrups, Cafe Imports, Mavam Espresso Machines, and Chemex just to name a few.

Not only is the festival seeing a growing number in vendors, but it is also adding a “Bean to Brew” learning experience that any attendee can participate in. There will be four separate stations set up in the Convention Center:

The first station will be Cafe Imports: Will be discussing beans, origins, and processing.

The next station will be Stone Bru: Will be walking participants through the roasting process.

A third station: Will familiarize coffee fans through the many offerings at your local coffee shops.

The fourth station will have brewing experts: Will walk participants through the many options now available for spectacular home brewing.

Despite the Coffee FEstival’s growth and addition of new features, vendor fees were kept low and ticket prices were kept the same this year as last year, which is an intentional effort on the part of organizers and presenting sponsor Stone Bru.

“While this event is a very important fundraiser, it’s only an important community event. It’s an event for the tri-state community and the coffee community and we wanted to be sure the small local coffee shops and the teenage biscotti maker were just as able to participate as the national chains and manufacturers. That variety, combined with a low ticket price, allows for a one-of-a-kind shared experience for all coffee fans,” Martinez said.

Funds raised at the festival will support VolunteerSiouxland, the Tri-State’s only online vendor center that now serves more than 150 non-profits and over 2,700 volunteers.

For more details, including preordering your tickets you can go to Siouxland Coffee’s website. You can also find more information, as well as giveaways on the Siouxland Coffee Festival Facebook page.